Activist vessel 'Madleen', 'Gaza Freedom Flotilla' reaches Egyptian coast

Katz vs. Greta: Israel vows to STOP activist boat

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has drawn his line in the sand—or rather, in the Mediterranean—vowing that the IDF won’t let Greta Thunberg’s little sailboat Madeline play humanitarian hero off Gaza’s coast.

“Israel will act against any attempt to break the blockade,” he menaced on his social media account, describing the infamous eco-activist as “anti-Semitic Greta.”

Meanwhile, Thunberg & Co. insist they’re just on a peaceful aid mission.