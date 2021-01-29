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Codifying Roe V. Wade & Latest Marxist News
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20 views • January 29, 2021
On today’s show we’re going to be covering the most important news of the week, including Biden’s promise to codify Roe V. Wade into law and what that means, as well as the latest marxist articles.
The Biden administration is openly supporting what God calls evil, and is leading our nation further and further into the depths of depravity. God is not mocked, He is just, and on today’s show we are going to be talking about His judgement.
Don’t forget, we are now on DirecTV and Dish Network with CTN! Make sure you watch us on channel 376 on DirecTV, and channel 267 on Dish Network every Monday at 7:30 A.M. ET, 6:30 CT.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
The Biden administration is openly supporting what God calls evil, and is leading our nation further and further into the depths of depravity. God is not mocked, He is just, and on today’s show we are going to be talking about His judgement.
Don’t forget, we are now on DirecTV and Dish Network with CTN! Make sure you watch us on channel 376 on DirecTV, and channel 267 on Dish Network every Monday at 7:30 A.M. ET, 6:30 CT.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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