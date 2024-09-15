BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHOTS FIRED ☭ AT TRUMP AGAIN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
198 views • 7 months ago

The TRUMP SHOOTING EVENT continues apace; we all know this is a big shoah...but we've all been selected as bit parts players


YOUR FAILURE TO ACT IS CONSENT TO SCUMBAGGERY


To simply speak is an act


#2024election #trump


SHOTS FIRED AT TRUMP AGAIN


Check out my new channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@letsbefrankculture/featured


Follow me on Gab:

https://gab.com/LetsbeFrank24


Find me on Odysee:

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@LetsBeFrank:7


https://cloverchronicle.com/lets-be-frank/


Follow me on Twitter

https://twitter.com/Letsbefrank2410


Support more content like this here:

PayPal [email protected]


https://streamlabs.com/letsbefrank38


Po box 295 mayo FL 32066

...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Q0G6Byj124


Source: https://odysee.com/@LetsBeFrank:7/shots-fired-at-trump-again:7



Keywords
panicpresident donald john trumpmulti pronged attacklets be franktrump shooting event
