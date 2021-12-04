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The Christine Corda Show. "The Devolution of America through covid
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20 views • December 04, 2021
Day by day we are losing our rights under this administration. No government has the right to take away our rights through 'emergency' powers or any other power.. how did we get her What are the means they used to get us here. In no way shape or form do I think the covid 19 is fake. I DO think it is embellished and used for ushering in.. what exactly?
Continuing our discussion on mind control techniques and trauma fear based mind control.
"The Christine Corda show" is on every Monday at 4pm eastern time in Studio B at Revolution Radio..www.freedomslips.com
Continuing our discussion on mind control techniques and trauma fear based mind control.
"The Christine Corda show" is on every Monday at 4pm eastern time in Studio B at Revolution Radio..www.freedomslips.com
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