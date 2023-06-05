For most organizations, customer data provides insights about their consumers and the market they serve. It includes the personal, behavioral, and demographic information of the clients. These are all vital in understanding their audiences and ensuring that their products, services, and campaigns resonate with their audiences.
Source Article: https://www.cliently.com/blog/how-to-protect-customer-data-a-cybersecurity-guide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.