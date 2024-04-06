Create New Account
Congresswoman destroyed by VAXX poison induced BLOOD CLOTS
Lauren Boebert. "An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors..." Anything but the poison injections.

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1775711224040210475

https://www.foxnewsDOTcom/opinion/covid-vaccine-mandates-freedom-decision-rep-lauren-boebert.amp

"As a congresswoman, I have never publicly advocated for or against taking the vaccine. I’ve never revealed my private health information, although I’ve made it clear that in the past my husband and I have made the choice to be vaccinated and to vaccinate our children. Why take that public position?"

Mirrored - bootcamp


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

