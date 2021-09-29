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Block chained human SLAVERY! THE VAXXED!
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705 views • September 29, 2021
CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
I told y’all time and time again. Bill & Melinda gates foundation is working a crypto currency system that’s connected to the digital passport system and blockchain.
Human beings who have taking the death jab, lost all human rights and will become slaves to the system by becoming trans-human not recognised by the creator, nature or the universe. A walking crypto currency generating machine that mines crypto as they do daily activities, jobs and taking orders.
mRNA gene therapy/manipulation makes trans-human an unnatural being ready to be controlled via the nanotechnology graphene, 5G electromagnetic frequencies EMF waves. That’s if the radiation don’t fry them first.
These cryptos can also be deducted if miners (trans-humans) disobey the government. You can check out the patents for this system. This is why you must not take the jab.
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
I told y’all time and time again. Bill & Melinda gates foundation is working a crypto currency system that’s connected to the digital passport system and blockchain.
Human beings who have taking the death jab, lost all human rights and will become slaves to the system by becoming trans-human not recognised by the creator, nature or the universe. A walking crypto currency generating machine that mines crypto as they do daily activities, jobs and taking orders.
mRNA gene therapy/manipulation makes trans-human an unnatural being ready to be controlled via the nanotechnology graphene, 5G electromagnetic frequencies EMF waves. That’s if the radiation don’t fry them first.
These cryptos can also be deducted if miners (trans-humans) disobey the government. You can check out the patents for this system. This is why you must not take the jab.
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
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