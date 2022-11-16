Ed, Karyn, Terrance Chat About Trump’s 2024 Announcement

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The Resistance Chicks were Live with Wednesday Morning with Ed, Karyn, Terrance to Chat About Trump’s 2024 Announcement
November 16, 2022 8:40am American Sunrise https://americasvoice.news/playlists/american-sunrise/ Playlist: https://americasvoice.news/playlists/american-sunrise/
With an independent fast-paced look at the day’s headlines, American Sunrise provides a fresh start to your weekday. Whether it’s breaking news, politics, commentary, or national weather – start each weekday morning RIGHT with hosts Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates.
Trump's Announcement- Reaction and Word From God! 💥👊
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