Jerry Springer's Cause of Death Confirmed as Pancreatic Cancer: 'His Illness Was Sudden'
Published a day ago |
Sounds like VAXX induced Turbo Cancer.....

Springer's longtime friend and religious leader, Rabbi Sandford Kopnick of The Valley Temple in Cincinnati, told PEOPLE that the Jerry Springer Show host's "illness was sudden."

"He hasn't been sick for a long time," Rabbi Kopnick shared of Springer, 79, whom he visited just last week. "He died of cancer, and he didn't have cancer for very long."

Further Info:

https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/jerry-springers-cause-death-confirmed-182004314.html

Mirrored -

People
