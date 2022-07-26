CANADA LIES, SUGGESTING VACCINE CAUSED STERILIZATION IS LEGAL

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CANADAS CBC GLOBALIST PROPAGANDA - https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/the-current-for-july-18-2022-1.6523799/incomprehensible-that-forced-sterilizations-still-happen-in-canada-says-survivor-1.6524142
CANADIAN DOCTOR ON THE LAWS OF INFORMED CONSENT - GREAT ARTICLE
https://taliand.com/2021/08/27/informed-consent/
1996 ONTARIO HEALTH ACT - https://www.canlii.org/en/on/laws/stat/so-1996-c-2-sch-a/latest/so-1996-c-2-sch-a.html
Mirrored - Remarque 88