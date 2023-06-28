Create New Account
PDJTrump: I Will Ban Child Sexual Mutilation In All 50 States
GalacticStorm
"I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states…. Can you believe you have to say that?”



https://rumble.com/v2wp314-trump-i-will-ban-child-sexual-mutilation-in-all-50-states.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2

presidentdonald j trumpagenda 47

