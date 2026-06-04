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Boris Johnson’s COVID hospitalization STAGED to manufacture fear, compliance | Andrew Bridgen
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In early April of 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was allegedly hospitalized and even placed in intensive care, because he allegedly had severe COVID.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-52192604

However, British politician Andrew Bridgen revealed recently that, according to a senior NHS doctor, Johnson had no such thing. It was all staged in order to scare the public into complying with the measures of mass destruction and line up for mass injection.

According to Bridgen, Boris Johnson loves political theater and his presentation as a buffoon is his intended persona.

Bridgen also tells the story of an employee of 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, who emailed management in 2020 that perhaps the employees should also follow the COVID Guidelines to minimize transmission of the ‘virus’. Management replied, “We’ve checked out the science and none of it works.” However, management request all employees to stick to Guidelines when in view of cameras, to help with the hygiene theater.

While regular people were scared shitless due to the fear porn and suffering from the tyrannical measures of mass destruction, parties were being held in Downing Street 10 where the gullible and obedient people were being mocked. 

Mirrored - frankploegman

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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
vaccinecovid19bojo the clownvaxx mandatevaxx injurybrit sheeple
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