What Happens In China Does Not Stay In China

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183 views • August 17, 2022

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ITM TRADING, INC.Streamed live August 16/2022  Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Here ➡️ https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_vid=HN8042022&month=2022-08

or Call 877-410-1414 ______________ 🆓FREE REPORT: "HOW TO GET A G.R.I.P." YOUR GLOBAL RESET INDEPENDENCE PLAN ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/global-reset-independence-plan?VID=HHN8042022


🔗 To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Library of Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog


🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM Trading Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading

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🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 

🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _____________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. We are not financial planners, nor do we do general financial consulting. 

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