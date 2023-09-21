'VA PUSHING ABORTIONS NOW DAH!

VA HAS TURNED INTO A MURDER ABORTION MILL. NOT ONLY THAT THE VA PUSHES THE DEADLY COVID VACCINES. ISN'T IT TIME VETERANS WOEKUP AND REALIZE THE VA NO LONGER PROTECTS THE INTERESTS OF DISABLED VETERANS. MY WIFE AND I DO NOT TRUST THE CORRUPT VA AND ARE ON OUR GUADE EVERY TIME WE ENTER THEIR DOORS...WAKEUP!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.