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Responding to Homeschool Naysayers - Misty Bailey
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1 view • August 05, 2020
Join Yvette Hampton as she talks with return guest, Misty Bailey, founder of the Joyfully Homeschooling blog and host of the Joyfully Homeschooling Podcast, about How to respond to the homeschool naysayers, how to cultivate mom friendships in the homeschool community, and how to start a homeschool group
Listen also to Yvette’s first interview with Misty where they discuss Salt and Light in Public Schools. https://podcast.schoolhouserocked.com/e/misty-bailey-salt-and-light-in-the-public-schools/
Listen to Misty’s podcast episode on homeschooling when your family are against it. -https://www.findingjoyinthejourney.net/jh-e9-family-is-against-homeschooling/
Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash
PARTNER WITH US!
If you believe in homeschooling, please partner with us by making a tax-deductible donation to support Schoolhouse Rocked. - https://schoolhouserocked.com/support/
Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution is feature-length documentary, currently in production. The film is intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. It follows host, Yvette Hampton as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.
Listen also to Yvette’s first interview with Misty where they discuss Salt and Light in Public Schools. https://podcast.schoolhouserocked.com/e/misty-bailey-salt-and-light-in-the-public-schools/
Listen to Misty’s podcast episode on homeschooling when your family are against it. -https://www.findingjoyinthejourney.net/jh-e9-family-is-against-homeschooling/
Photo by Icons8 Team on Unsplash
PARTNER WITH US!
If you believe in homeschooling, please partner with us by making a tax-deductible donation to support Schoolhouse Rocked. - https://schoolhouserocked.com/support/
Schoolhouse Rocked: The Homeschool Revolution is feature-length documentary, currently in production. The film is intended to encourage and equip homeschool families to start strong and finish well. It follows host, Yvette Hampton as she travels the country with her family talking with education experts, curriculum developers, college and university faculty and administrators, and homeschooling families at every stage in the process, from kindergarten to college graduation and beyond. As viewers follow Yvette on this journey and share in her challenges and victories as a homeschool mom, they will gather the necessary resources and encouragement to homeschool their own children with excellence.
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