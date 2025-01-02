💥Palestinian Authority stopped the broadcasting & freezes all operations of Al Jazeera & its office in Palestine

💥 The Palestinian Authority stopped the broadcasting and freezes all operations of Al Jazeera and its office in Palestine.

The PA is frustrated that Al Jazeera is covering their operation in Jenin against the resistance.

Comment from poster where this video was found:

💥🇵🇸 The Palestinian Authority is finishing the job israel started.

First photo (Cynthia.. shown where found) The moment the occupation forces handed over the decision to ban Al Jazeera. Second photo, The moment the Palestinian Authority handed over the decision to ban Al Jazeera.

🐻 What do we say? Two faces, same coin.