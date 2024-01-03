Listening Like Jesus | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy

The Lord wants us to hear His voice – to see, understand, and have clear discernment to what is happening around us. We must remember that Jesus was a human disciple, listening to His Father, as we too, are human disciples for the Lord. He wants us to know how to live, how to hear His voice, how not to be deceived, to have a greater depth of scriptures and to be eager and ready to meet Him. All of us have been sent to do the “will of the Father”, just like Jesus was sent, at His time, to do the “will of the Father” for all of us. The life of Jesus can be summed up to this, ‘He listened and He obeyed’ – the question is are you listening like Jesus.





To watch the entire broadcast on Youtube https://youtu.be/_MidZPMMk4Q?si=CYODtLmx_huDfLR4





Whole Life Ministries has three weekly services – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and two evenings held on Monday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.





"Thank you for watching and listening on YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, and following us on your favorite Podcast channels"





