THE SECRET COVENANT

Their propensity for EVIL is unimaginable to most of us but here it is laid out for all to see. They are without conscience, Nothing matters to them except money and control. Listen to this and you will see that their evil plan is being played out. Our faith is our strongest weapon but it is mighty. We were given DISCERNMENT (common sense) by God. Most of us are awake and trying to help those we love but many will fade in the mist when this is over because God also gave us FREE WILL. You have a choice to make in this war between GOOD vs EVIL and time is short. GOD REIGNS SUPREME.