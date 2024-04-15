Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Judge Merchan Threatens President Trump with Arrest if Not in Court Every Single Day of Trial
channel image
GalacticStorm
2233 Subscribers
Shop now
92 views
Published 17 hours ago

ANTI-TRUMP Judge Merchan (NY) Threatens President Trump with Arrest if Not in Court Every Single Day of Trial | RealAmericasVoice


ALSO BREAKING:

Manhattan DA’s Office Asks Court to Impose $1,000 Sanctions For Each of Trump’s Social Media Posts for ‘Violating Gag Order’ – Threatens Jail Time


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/breaking-manhattan-das-office-asks-court-impose-1000/


Keywords
election interferenceindictmentpresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket