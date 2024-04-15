Judge Merchan Threatens President Trump with Arrest if Not in Court Every Single Day of Trial

ANTI-TRUMP Judge Merchan (NY) Threatens President Trump with Arrest if Not in Court Every Single Day of Trial | RealAmericasVoice
ALSO BREAKING:
Manhattan DA’s Office Asks Court to Impose $1,000 Sanctions For Each of Trump’s Social Media Posts for ‘Violating Gag Order’ – Threatens Jail Time
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/breaking-manhattan-das-office-asks-court-impose-1000/
