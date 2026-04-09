CHP Talks: Robert Weinger—Shofar, So Great!

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April 9, 2026: My special guest this week is Robert Weinger, an Israeli Shofar Ambassador. Mr. Weinger lives in Israel and I met him at the National Prayer Breakfast in Ottawa on March 25. That same day, he opened the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (also taking place in Ottawa) with the sound of the shofar (actually two shofars) and I was able to conduct a short interview with him between events. He tells the fascinating story of how God got ahold of him, called him out of corporate America and drew him to seek citizenship in the land of Israel…and also called him into this very unique ministry.
Learn more about Robert and the shofar at: https://shofarsogreat.com
Write to him at: [email protected]
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