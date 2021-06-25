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Paul Preston - Agenda 21 Radio June 25, 2021 - Government Becoming Evil And Begins Hating Good
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356 views • June 26, 2021
Paul Preston reads a quote from a book called Atlas Shrugged by author Ayn Rand which describes the characteristics of a government that is no longer a good government and serves itself and works against the people it is supposed to serve. Then there is a partial viewing of a sermon by Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California where the Pastor talks about government gone bad and is therefor without authority and no longer serves the people and no longer serves God's ordained purposes. The link to the Church is below if you wish to check it out.
https://www.gracechurch.org
https://www.gracechurch.org
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