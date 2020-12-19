How Did They Miss This! Something Far Worse Than Covid19 Is 2020’s Real ‘Killer’! NY & CA Hit Again!

Justus Knight - 18 Dec 2020



We all, for months now, have been hearing that Covid-19 lockdowns would be the end all be all to the Pandemic. Nothing was more important, not your life, your freedom, your business or your child’s education…NOTHING was more important…YOU MUST BE LOCKED DOWN, separated and gagged. Overnight what was supposed to be a Representative Government became a Repressive Government full of prison wardens rather than public servants. Those from the far left showing the most aggressive tendency to go full Orwellian dictator; even demand seeds to grow food ARE NOT ALLOWED; seriously, never forget what they did. Now, most of America sat back and let it happen, more than likely in some overwhelming unrealistic expectation that our Government would actually be able to help; but when has that ever happened before…and why would it now in the face of such adversity. That hope allowed our new captors to imprison us stating that the virus would be tamed and eventually, hopefully, just dwindle away and their lives would turn back to normal…freedoms and profits restored as if nothing ever happened. We allowed the Federal Government to force feed us little stimulus checks (if you were lucky enough to get one) to keep them afloat and small business accepted their PPP loans rather than locking down their businesses; who could blame anyone for accepting these handouts after having their legs cut out from underneath them…Capitalism was put on hold. Unfortunately however there are a few elements of these transactions that no one told you about that is winding up to deal the knockout punch to the Great American Experiment. Based on the results of what we are seeing from all these efforts it hard to feel like anything short of a guinea pig in a horrifically botched experiment; are images now deformed by experimental solutions and nearing our last breathe…so is enough enough yet? A plea to all liberal leaders, on both sides of the aisle, you failed…you missed, not let America get back to what we do best…work, repair and defend. Let me explain that a bit further.