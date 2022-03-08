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Democrats Blame Trump for High Gas Prices - The Daily Mojo
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10 views • March 08, 2022
The Daily Mojo is 2 hours of news, commentary, comedy, and auditory deliciousness.
Funny how the Democrats, led by Chuckie Schumer, were all about blaming Trump for high gas prices bas in 2018, but now...hmmmm. Wait'll you see the video. Now that the scamdemic has waned in popularity, the government is stuck with surplus tests and "vaccines". Wonder what they'll do with them? We find out. The 20th hijacker, as he was known, has been sent home from Guantanamo - and will receive psychiatric care.
Dan Andros ( @DanAndros Faithwire.com ) joins us to discuss onslaught of LGBTQ activism in Florida and Disney, as they continue to eat their own.
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
Plus it's day 723 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
You can watch us live 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or simply listen:
https://www.mojo50.com/
Funny how the Democrats, led by Chuckie Schumer, were all about blaming Trump for high gas prices bas in 2018, but now...hmmmm. Wait'll you see the video. Now that the scamdemic has waned in popularity, the government is stuck with surplus tests and "vaccines". Wonder what they'll do with them? We find out. The 20th hijacker, as he was known, has been sent home from Guantanamo - and will receive psychiatric care.
Dan Andros ( @DanAndros Faithwire.com ) joins us to discuss onslaught of LGBTQ activism in Florida and Disney, as they continue to eat their own.
Peter Serefine's Liberty Minute & Aaron Barker's Breakdown are part of the show, as well.
Plus it's day 723 of 15 days to flatten the curve.
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realbradstaggs
All things in one place: https://linktr.ee/realronphillips
You can watch us live 7-9a CT:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MoJo50Radio
Mojo 5-0 TV: https://www.mojo50.com/mojo50tv
Or simply listen:
https://www.mojo50.com/
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