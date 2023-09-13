joe Biden's Presidency Is Obama’s Third Term-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 11 2023

President Joe Biden whispered, he walked about the stage and he used that now-famous phrase 'lying dog faced pony soldier' while taking questions Sunday night in Hanoi, Vietnam from a set list of reporters. In what was supposed to be a show of stamina - Biden is circumnavigating the globe in five days - the 80-year-old commander-in-chief joked about not knowing if it was morning or night and ended the 26-minute event by saying, 'I'm going to go to bed.' What is all that? Year 3 of Obama's third term. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, long simmering questions about the how and why of just how did Joe Biden get elected in 2020 are starting to be answered. In Hanoi over the weekend, Joe Biden opened his mouth and revealed to a stunned audience the 'essential nothingness' that inhabits his brain on a daily basis. Old, out of gas, conflating memories and saying some really weird things right up to the moment his own team literally turned him off and removed him from the stage. That's how bad things really are. Yet, all of this was planned, this is actually the Democrat response to Donald Trump, holding Barack Obama's 3rd term from the basement through the cypher that is Joe Biden. On this episode, we peel back the layers of the pretend presidency of Joe Biden, the very real presidency of Barack Obama, and revisit the stunning collapse of Building 7 here on the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

