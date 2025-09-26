Feast of Trumpets Yom Teruah 2025 cannot be on September 23-24 for 3 Hebrew reasons but in October

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2025). One thing I would like to remind everyone is that the rapture does not have to take place on the Feast of Trumpets Yom Teruah, but it can happen anytime. The Feast of Trumpets Yom Teruah could be the day when God gathers all the saints to battle at Armageddon, as part of the autumn feast days judgment. Furthermore, since the barley harvest was late this year, it may not have been ripe “aviv” to prepare the Passover bread, since the barley’s ripeness would determine the start of the month of Nisan and the holiday itself. If the barley is not ready, a 13 month (a second Adar) would be added to the calendar to delay Nisan and ensure Passover occurred at the correct time in the agricultural season. The bread for the Passover is made from wheat, which is harvested later, but the offering of the barley sheaf (the Omer) links the holiday directly to the barley’s ripening. Furthermore, Passover is mandated to occur in the spring and is calculated to take place sometime after the spring equinox. The Hebrew calendar is a lunisolar calendar, and adjustments, such as adding a leap month, are made to ensure that the spring month of Nisan, when Passover is celebrated, begins after the spring equinox. Nisan begins on the 15 day of the first month (Nisan). Nisan begins with the new moon after the spring equinox (or at least not before the equinox — depending on which calendar tradition is followed). Passover this year was scheduled from April 12 to 20, but the spring equinox was April 20, so in this case too the Passover date was delayed a month. So the proper Passover (15 Nisan) would start on the evening of May 11 through daytime on May 12 instead of April 12, if the calendar needed an extra (intercalary) month. Tishri is the 7th month after Nisan; adding a leap month before Nisan shifts the entire sequence of months forward by the same amount. So the Feast of Trumpets “Yom Teruah” would also be delayed to start on the sunset of October 21 until sundown on October 23. That means the Feast of Atonement is October 30 to 31 and Feast of Tabernacles is November 5 to 11 and Shemini Atzeret is November 12. Therefore, September 23-24, 2025 that Joshua stated for the Feast of Trumpets Yom Teruah is incorrect, but the true Feast of Trumpets Yom Teruah is on October 21-23. If the rapture were to occur on the Feast of Trumpets this year, it would not be September 23-24, but it would be on October 21-23 at the new moon observance, for both reasons that the barley was not ripe in time for Passover in April and the spring equinox (March 20) was too early for Passover in April. Every Hebrew feast day after that this year 2025 shifts down by a month. Third reason is the Feast of Trumpets has to be after the autumn equinox, too, so if the autumn equinox was on September 23, the Feast of Trumpets cannot be on September 23-24 as Joshua said, but it would shift the Feast of Trumpets to October’s new moon anyway, also. That is three reasons why the Feast of Trumpets Autumn equinox cannot be on September 23-24, 2025, but it has to be in October 21-23. This is not to say that the rapture will occur on October 21-23, but only to say that that is the true Feast of Trumpets day, unless there is some other calendar or factors that God uses. Furthermore, when I included the end date of the September 23, 2025 Feast of Trumpets to September 15, 2032 Feast of Atonement, it does come out to Daniel’s prophecy’s 2550 days, in accordance with Medic4Christ’s original calculation. So, if the 2032 feast days are shifted down a month too, then that may end up matching the 2550 days, also, although another similar match comes up between 2033 to 2040 as mentioned yesterday.





