GARABANDAL PROPHECY - THE WARNING
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1086 followers
1
105 views • 9 months ago

At the end of their meeting on 5 December, the members of the Ordinary Council of the Synod of Bishops adopted a Document for the work to be engaged by the Catholic Church until the celebration of the Second Session of the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops (October 2024).

https://www.synod.va/en/the-synodal-process/phase-2-the-discernment-of-the-pastors/towards-the-2024-assembly/towards-october-2024.html

-----------

Garabandal Predicted Synod Before the Warning

"How long shall the Eternal Father persevere in hoping that you shall turn from your present ways that are leading souls onto the road to perdition? Hasten, harken, and listen, for the warning given to you now is one of the final warnings being given to mankind.     

"All who have given themselves to the pleasures of the flesh, all who have given themselves to the new modes of humanism and modernism set down for ensnarement of the human race by satan, all those who close their ears to Our voices, shall burn!" - Jesus, May 28, 1975

* The apparitions still await the formal sanction of the Church, but Catholics should be encouraged to know that Garabandal is endorsed by respectable clergy just as it was endorsed by St. Padre Pio who encouraged his spiritual children to frequent the apparition site with belief.

https://www.tldm.org/news43/garabandal-predicted-synod-before-the-warning.htm




2024the warninggarabandal prophecycouncil of the synod of bishops
