DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES: VACCINES HAVE NEVER BEEN SAFE

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Recorded in 2011 by Gary Null.
Just grabbing as many of these gems by Dr. Suzanne Humphries off of YouTube before they disappear.
We want to keep these in the public record. This is a classic from 10 years ago.