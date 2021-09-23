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CHAOS: White House staff abruptly kick reporters out of Biden's Oval Office | Wake Up America
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311 views • September 23, 2021
On Thursday's "Wake Up America," Daily Wire writer Charlotte Pence Bond, The Federalist senior contributor Benjamin Weingarten, and Oklahoma Transportation Commissioner T.W. Shannon discussed White House staff suddenly expelling reporters from the Oval Office during a meeting with President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.
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