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Trump re Vaccine – “We have our freedoms”
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91 views • March 17, 2021
President Trump recommends everyone get vaccinated – but adds a caveat “we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also.”
Michael Knight books – two banned by Amazon – some still in stock on my website while supplies last. US sales only, with free postage. https://northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop/
Kindle and paperback versions of President Trump and the New World Order are still available on Amazon, and on my website. Amazon link is https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
North Star Newsletter– subscribe to my free Newsletter for immediate advice of new videos and occasional special reports https://northstarnewsletter.com
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My sincere thanks to those who have donated. It has helped greatly to cover increased costs. After a lifetime in all media I am also creating an online course on how to become an expert citizen journalist - a "digital soldier" as Gen Flynn says. Over two hours of video lessons already done, but still a few weeks before launch. Stay tuned:-)
Michael Knight books – two banned by Amazon – some still in stock on my website while supplies last. US sales only, with free postage. https://northstarnewsletter.com/new-shop/
Kindle and paperback versions of President Trump and the New World Order are still available on Amazon, and on my website. Amazon link is https://amzn.to/2Ruy3Co
North Star Newsletter– subscribe to my free Newsletter for immediate advice of new videos and occasional special reports https://northstarnewsletter.com
PayPal donation link
https://paypal.me/michaelknight882?locale.x=en_US
My sincere thanks to those who have donated. It has helped greatly to cover increased costs. After a lifetime in all media I am also creating an online course on how to become an expert citizen journalist - a "digital soldier" as Gen Flynn says. Over two hours of video lessons already done, but still a few weeks before launch. Stay tuned:-)
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