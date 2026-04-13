BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'The people of Hungary have spoken, & they have reclaimed their European path' - Reich Gauleitierin von der Leyen
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1380 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
104 views • Yesterday

(About, new PM in Hungary, following election yesterday.)

"The people of Hungary have spoken, and they have reclaimed their European path." - Reich Gauleitierin von der Leyen 

Adding:  ⚡️Elon Musk stated that Soros's organization "took over Hungary".

Adding:

Peter Magyar, who won the elections in Hungary, announced that he would negotiate with Putin - in particular, about energy supplies.

"We will have to sit down at the negotiating table with the Russian president. The geographical position of neither Russia nor Hungary will change. Our energy dependence on Russia will also remain. We will negotiate" 

"Viktor Orbán played such a five-dimensional chess game, and this was probably one of the reasons for his defeat, among others. 

He talked about everything: Ukraine, Russia, Iran, the Iranian Shah, the Iranian Ayatollah, the US presidential election. 

Probably, if he had been woken from his sleep, he would have said that he won the US presidential election, not Donald Trump. 

Viktor Orbán talked about everything except for the problems affecting the Hungarian people." - Peter Magyar

"We will refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of any other country.

We ask the same of all countries for Hungary." - Peter Magyar 

Adding:

We respect the choice of the Hungarian people - Peskov

"We expect to continue our very pragmatic contacts with the new leadership of Hungary. We have heard statements, especially about the readiness to engage in dialogue," - said the presidential press secretary. 

Peskov noted that it is necessary to observe the actions of the new leadership of Hungary.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

U.S. Announces Hormuz Blockade, Considers Limited Strikes After Iran Talks Fail

Garrison Vance
A high-stakes gambit: U.S. blockades critical oil chokepoint as Iran talks collapse

A high-stakes gambit: U.S. blockades critical oil chokepoint as Iran talks collapse

Willow Tohi
Oil Prices Surge Past $100 After Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Oil Prices Surge Past $100 After Trump Announces Strait of Hormuz Blockade

Garrison Vance
Turkey Accuses Israeli PM of War Crimes, Issues Formal Statement Comparing Him to Hitler

Turkey Accuses Israeli PM of War Crimes, Issues Formal Statement Comparing Him to Hitler

Garrison Vance
Decoding the Matrix: How global elites engineered chaos in the Middle East

Decoding the Matrix: How global elites engineered chaos in the Middle East

Kevin Hughes
UK Drone Operated Over Southern Lebanon Prior to Civilian Casualty Incident, Report Claims

UK Drone Operated Over Southern Lebanon Prior to Civilian Casualty Incident, Report Claims

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy