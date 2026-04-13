(About, new PM in Hungary, following election yesterday.)

"The people of Hungary have spoken, and they have reclaimed their European path." - Reich Gauleitierin von der Leyen

Adding: ⚡️Elon Musk stated that Soros's organization "took over Hungary".

Adding:

Peter Magyar, who won the elections in Hungary, announced that he would negotiate with Putin - in particular, about energy supplies.

"We will have to sit down at the negotiating table with the Russian president. The geographical position of neither Russia nor Hungary will change. Our energy dependence on Russia will also remain. We will negotiate"

"Viktor Orbán played such a five-dimensional chess game, and this was probably one of the reasons for his defeat, among others.

He talked about everything: Ukraine, Russia, Iran, the Iranian Shah, the Iranian Ayatollah, the US presidential election.

Probably, if he had been woken from his sleep, he would have said that he won the US presidential election, not Donald Trump.

Viktor Orbán talked about everything except for the problems affecting the Hungarian people." - Peter Magyar

"We will refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of any other country.

We ask the same of all countries for Hungary." - Peter Magyar

Adding:

We respect the choice of the Hungarian people - Peskov

"We expect to continue our very pragmatic contacts with the new leadership of Hungary. We have heard statements, especially about the readiness to engage in dialogue," - said the presidential press secretary.

Peskov noted that it is necessary to observe the actions of the new leadership of Hungary.