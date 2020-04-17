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Depression vs Plague: Seeds of Starvation Being Sown NOW
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28 views • April 17, 2020
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Desc: Govt provided statistics have now become the basis for govt ruling every aspect of your life. David Knight takes a look at the UNEMPLOYMENT stats from the Dept of Labor and the COVID stats from CDC. And a dose of reality about why starvation is coming.
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david knight, matt shea, richard proctor, government, coronavirus, covid, police, alex jones, infowars, propaganda, fake news, food, crisis, shortage, epidemiologist, pandemic, cdc, numbers, statistics, fake, inflated, trump, check, welfare, communism, socialism
Desc: Govt provided statistics have now become the basis for govt ruling every aspect of your life. David Knight takes a look at the UNEMPLOYMENT stats from the Dept of Labor and the COVID stats from CDC. And a dose of reality about why starvation is coming.
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
david knight, matt shea, richard proctor, government, coronavirus, covid, police, alex jones, infowars, propaganda, fake news, food, crisis, shortage, epidemiologist, pandemic, cdc, numbers, statistics, fake, inflated, trump, check, welfare, communism, socialism
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