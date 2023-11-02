Create New Account
THE SUICIDE AGENDA CONTINUES IN CANADA
LetsBoGrandon
All you have to do is be 18 and sane and they'll kill ya for ya. 18...? They hanvt even had a drink yet!??How long is it before this starts getting pushed here? What will happen when someone you love starts considering this type of shit? Becuz the problem isn't that these people don't WANT to live... It's that they don't want to live in the trajectory conditions they see coming as their aid gets cut. And how much for is REALLY cost to help people? I mean? How much does medical REALLY cost for their medical? Or is that insurance companies just overcharging as usual? And ..? 18 years old? Wt literal f? Anyway, just a break from the normal crazy news. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsuicidesurvival

