We Are Actually Funding MORE modRNA COVID Poisons - Biden's Project NextGen

"The Biden Administration is just not content with the billions of dollars they have transferred to their Big Pharma partners through the poisonous COVID vaccine program. No - they want to send them more. Enter Project NextGen.





Project NextGen is (again) being run as a ""national security projecte (DOD project with BARDA and BioDefense are all over this) and so there will be zero transparency. What we do know is they are working on vaccines that can impact you if you breath them and also vaccines that are based on saRNA (self-amplifying RNA). These lab created RNA particles get into your system and self replicate forever meaning that you can continue to get all the benefits you are seeing from the current mRNA jabs forever... like blood clots, heart issues, cancer and VAIDS... sounds like a great use of our taxpayer money.





Project NextGen (hhs.gov)





Fact Sheet: HHS Details $5 Billion 'Project NextGen' Initiative to Stay Ahead of COVID-19 | HHS.gov





Project NextGen Awards Over $1.4 Billion to Develop the Future of COVID-19 Vaccines and Therapeutics | HHS.gov





Project NextGen Selects Initial Vaccine Candidates and Awards Over $500 Million to Advance Development of Vaccines and Therapeutics | HHS.gov