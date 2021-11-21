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Leftist Marxism Returns For More Hypocrisy
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30 views • November 21, 2021
The day after Rittenhouse reminded the world that self defense is a natural right that dates back to the days of cave people. The Marxist rioters began to gather to blindly enforce propaganda's call to arms against Ordinary lawful Civilization and plain old common sense.
The hordes were predictably backed up by numerous outposts and mobile units of Soros' Open Society Foundation in order to simultaneously foment the ongoing agenda of Klaus Schwab's Great Reset Agenda Narrative. Hell bent on breaking the integrity of these United States.
Meanwhile, the defamation Circus just kept gorging from the trough of hypocrisy. Determined to ignore the truth for just one more day before Rittenhouse inevitably presented them with the bill. Causing wholly innocent Nick Sandemann's brutal character assassination to develop into a pattern. Revealing a truly racist Marxist media machine sliding off the rails that clearly belongs in a madhouse rather than on television sets across America.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
The hordes were predictably backed up by numerous outposts and mobile units of Soros' Open Society Foundation in order to simultaneously foment the ongoing agenda of Klaus Schwab's Great Reset Agenda Narrative. Hell bent on breaking the integrity of these United States.
Meanwhile, the defamation Circus just kept gorging from the trough of hypocrisy. Determined to ignore the truth for just one more day before Rittenhouse inevitably presented them with the bill. Causing wholly innocent Nick Sandemann's brutal character assassination to develop into a pattern. Revealing a truly racist Marxist media machine sliding off the rails that clearly belongs in a madhouse rather than on television sets across America.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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