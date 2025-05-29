🚨Serbia EXPOSES Western interference in its affairs (FULL UPDATES BELOW)

"The situation in Serbia is indeed difficult, primarily due to meddling by Western states and intelligence agencies in the country’s daily life," Serbian Deputy PM Aleksandar Vulin said at the international meeting of high-level security representatives in Moscow.

Adding:

Serbian defense firms keep supplying ammunition to Ukraine despite Belgrade’s declared neutrality — Russian Foreign Intel

Here are the details of Serbian ammunition supply scheme to Ukraine:

▪️ Fake end-user certificates and intermediary countries are used to cover up these anti-Russian actions

▪️ NATO countries—primarily Czechia, Poland, and Bulgaria—are the most frequent intermediaries, with some African nations also involved.

▪️ Serbian arms manufacturers have contributed hundreds of thousands of artillery and MLRS shells, plus a million small arms rounds, to the West’s proxy war.

👉 Major Serbian defense companies involved:

▪️Yugoimport SDPR

▪️Zenitprom

▪️Krusik

▪️Sofag

▪️Reyer DTI

▪️Sloboda

▪️Prvi Partizan

Latest Update: JUST IN! Serbia to Block Arms Deals Linked to Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that Belgrade will block any defense industry contracts if there's a chance the weapons could end up in Ukraine.

Vučić said he discussed the matter directly with Vladimir Putin, adding:

“We've established a joint task force with our Russian partners to verify the facts and investigate the contracts.”

ℹ️Earlier today, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused Belgrade of covert arms deliveries to Kiev despite Serbia’s declared neutrality.

According to SVR, Ukrainian forces have been receiving large quantities of Serbian-made ammunition through a network of intermediaries using fake documents and proxy companies.

The scheme reportedly involves firms from NATO countries —Czechia, Poland, and Bulgaria—as well as several African states.