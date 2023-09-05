Is Apollo the humanoid robot coming for your job?

921 views • September 05, 2023

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Apptronik CEO Jeff Cardenas discusses how robots are transforming the industrial workforce on 'The Big Money Show.' #foxbusiness #bigmoneyshow

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