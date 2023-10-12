Create New Account
Sky News Muted The Audio & Put A Fake Title That Does Not Show The Reality Of The Video
Vigilent Citizen
Published 14 hours ago

Mirrored from

SkyNews

10 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Y9fHUOhTMY 

Original video:

Islam Channel

7 Oct 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbGvKwNsM_g&ab_channel=IslamChannel

SkyNews muted and cut out the video from original one which actually shows that soldiers were making sure woman will be safe and will not be harmed and tells her not to worry and to stop crying.

Keywords
liesisraelpalestinewarmediafakesky news

