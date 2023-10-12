Sky News Muted The Audio & Put A Fake Title That Does Not Show The Reality Of The Video

Mirrored from
SkyNews
10 Oct 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Y9fHUOhTMY
Original video:
Islam Channel
7 Oct 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZbGvKwNsM_g&ab_channel=IslamChannel
SkyNews muted and cut out the video from original one which actually shows that soldiers were making sure woman will be safe and will not be harmed and tells her not to worry and to stop crying.
