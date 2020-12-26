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BREAKING: "INTENTIONAL" BOMBING IN NASHVILLE, TN!!" - PART 1 - "Marine Corps Base In Southern Cal Under Emergency Evac - Wild Fires!"
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946 views • December 26, 2020
Police believe explosion in Nashville was an 'intentional act': Report
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPtoehIhjzM&;feature=youtu.be
This is the RV that exploded
https://twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/1342565893486899201
Prior to blast, a recording from the RV that exploded
https://twitter.com/alexsalvinews/status/1342545435827838977
Massive ATT, 911 and Communications Outages After Suspicious Events In Nashville
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aqb5gKaZPKs
Nashville Explosion Caught On Distant Camera
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gjll0U331qg
Nashville bar owner on explosion
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/nashville-bar-owner-on-explosion/vi-BB1cewQ1?ocid=msedgdhp
RV that exploded in Nashville broadcast a message warning of imminent blast, police say
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/rv-that-exploded-in-nashville-broadcast-a-message-warning-of-imminent-blast-police-say/ar-BB1ceqQd?ocid=msedgdhp
Massive downtown Nashville explosion an 'intentional act', police say
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/downtown-nashville-explosion-linked-to-vehicle-buildings-damaged-injuries-unknown/ar-BB1ceflq?ocid=msedgntp
Marine Corps Base In Southern Cali Under Emergency Evacuation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=homjVFkntt8&;feature=youtu.be
Changes caused by worsening wildfires in California forests will last centuries
https://phys.org/news/2020-12-worsening-wildfires-california-forests-centuries.html
Tennessee is now 'ground zero' for the surge in COVID-19 cases
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/longevity/531613-tennessee-is-now-ground-zero-for-the-surge-in-covid-19
_____________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
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WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPtoehIhjzM&;feature=youtu.be
This is the RV that exploded
https://twitter.com/MNPDNashville/status/1342565893486899201
Prior to blast, a recording from the RV that exploded
https://twitter.com/alexsalvinews/status/1342545435827838977
Massive ATT, 911 and Communications Outages After Suspicious Events In Nashville
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aqb5gKaZPKs
Nashville Explosion Caught On Distant Camera
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gjll0U331qg
Nashville bar owner on explosion
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/nashville-bar-owner-on-explosion/vi-BB1cewQ1?ocid=msedgdhp
RV that exploded in Nashville broadcast a message warning of imminent blast, police say
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/rv-that-exploded-in-nashville-broadcast-a-message-warning-of-imminent-blast-police-say/ar-BB1ceqQd?ocid=msedgdhp
Massive downtown Nashville explosion an 'intentional act', police say
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/downtown-nashville-explosion-linked-to-vehicle-buildings-damaged-injuries-unknown/ar-BB1ceflq?ocid=msedgntp
Marine Corps Base In Southern Cali Under Emergency Evacuation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=homjVFkntt8&;feature=youtu.be
Changes caused by worsening wildfires in California forests will last centuries
https://phys.org/news/2020-12-worsening-wildfires-california-forests-centuries.html
Tennessee is now 'ground zero' for the surge in COVID-19 cases
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/longevity/531613-tennessee-is-now-ground-zero-for-the-surge-in-covid-19
_____________________________________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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