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Los Angeles Police Warn 'Don't Come'! Rebellious, Lawless Like 'The Purge' [12.12.2021]
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240 views • December 13, 2021
https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/12/07/we-cant-guarantee-your-safety-head-of-lapds-police-officers-union-warns-tourists-away/
https://www.foxla.com/news/lapd-detective-calls-california-the-purge-due-to-rise-in-crime
The Los Angeles Police Department: https://www.lapdonline.org/
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This lawlessness will continue to manifest. I will not fear what man shall do unto me. I pray you are at peace in Christ Jesus. Watch therefore and pray always! God bless and keep you all.
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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
450 views Dec 12, 2021
Many Fishers - 17.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/RdPL8pRYCp8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
https://www.foxla.com/news/lapd-detective-calls-california-the-purge-due-to-rise-in-crime
The Los Angeles Police Department: https://www.lapdonline.org/
--
This lawlessness will continue to manifest. I will not fear what man shall do unto me. I pray you are at peace in Christ Jesus. Watch therefore and pray always! God bless and keep you all.
Other Channels
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
450 views Dec 12, 2021
Many Fishers - 17.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/RdPL8pRYCp8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Keywords
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