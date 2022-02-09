They Killed Both My Parents On The Same Day

"I'm not going to get out of here, am I?" Jennell's dad Ron said to her, when he checked into the hospital--mostly just to keep an eye on his wife, Linda, who didn't have C but had other underlying health issues. A week later, both went home to Jesus on the same day: dehydrated and miserable from treatments they'd specifically refused; some of the family verbally abused and evicted from the hospital by healthcare workers; and the hospital (where my own mother-in-law was inpatient that same week) staff kept repeating a theme many families have now heard all over America: "Our hands are tied." (Because captured government agencies have taken control of healthcare.) Jennell shares what she thinks other families should know before they walk through the front door of a hospital.





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.