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Dr. Tom Cowan w/ Catherine Austin Fitts: Our Current Destructive, Hidden Planetary Governance vs the Vision of a Prosperous & Healthy New World
Truth Comes to Light
Truth Comes to Light
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402 views • October 29, 2020
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dr. Tom Cowan YouTube channel

All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here: DrTomCowan.com

Original title: Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends| Ep8: Catherine Austin Fitts

Excerpts from Catherine Austin Fitts' commentary:

"...We are at the cusp of an effort, by whoever leads the planet, to cancel currency. So we are now facing the end of currency.
[...]
I would say the defining characteristic of life on planet earth is we live within a governance system which is a mystery.  I've lived my whole life, and I've tried to figure out who really runs things, and how they run things, and I have to tell you, I don't know.

I have lots of high octane speculation, which is very informed high-octane speculation.

But I want you to think about how ridiculously absurd it is that we live on a planet where the leadership is a mystery and the majority of the financial transactions and financial management is a secret.
[...]
Let's  just pretend we're in a world where we have two groups of people. One are online retailers and one are Main Street retailers. So the online retailers and their pals pretend that there's a plague and they announce that all the Main Street retailers are non-essential -- at which point, the central bank prints a lot of money which they lend to the online retailers at zero percent. And those retailers can now take over the market share of the Main Street retailers, essentially for free. They can take all their income, and that drives their stocks up. Okay? So, their stocks go very high, and let's say they sell their stocks when they're very high. And they reinvest that money in building out smart grids in communities so that they can expand their market share further. And let's say the government creates something called opportunity zones where they can shelter their capital gains tax on their sale of stocks. So, how do they get a whole lot of real estate fast and cheap? Well, they send in an army of protestors to burn the place down -- in the opportunity zones -- and that enables them to pick up the real estate for cheap.

Now if you follow all of this financial engineering...what you realize is, they are getting a whole lot of valuable assets for 10 cents on the dollar price with money that got printed out of thin air.
[...]
... So the powerful part of this network is the ability to not only know what's going to happen before it's happening, but to engineer what happens..."
Keywords
new worldfinancial resetthe great reset
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