UN Emergency Meeting On Maduro. Gustavo Petro Threatens to K!ll Trump. Iran Khamenei Flees To Russia

At U.N. Emergency Meeting, U.S. Allies Criticize Military Action in Venezuela. American allies including France objected to the military incursion into a sovereign state and the capture of the Venezuelan president as a violation of international law.





U.S. allies and adversaries alike use UN meeting to critique Venezuela intervention. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he is "deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the 3 January military action." He said the "grave" action by the U.S. could set a precedent for how future relations between nations unfold.





U.S. Oil Blockade of Venezuela Pushes Cuba Toward Collapse. Communist-ruled island was already suffering from food shortages, blackouts and exodus of people, and now faces loss of cheap oil from Nicolás Maduro





Trump's 'Donroe Doctrine' seeks influence over Western Hemisphere citing old US policy. "This is rank imperialism," one independent lawmaker said. In a triumphant news conference following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in the middle of the night last week, President Donald Trump invoked what he called the "Donroe Doctrine" -- his vision of a U.S. superpower that could assert its military might to conquer the Western Hemisphere.





Colombian President Petro threatens military response after Trump warns Colombia may be next target. The former M-19 guerrilla member responds after Trump appears to send strong message following Maduro capture. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Monday he would "take up arms" against the U.S. if it attacks his country, following U.S. military action in Venezuela and the capture and arrest of President Nicolás Maduro.





Iran protests: Rising death toll hits 29, over 1,200 arrested by regime forces. At least 1,203 Iranians have been detained in the previous nine days of protest activity, according to HRANA's data. Still, "the actual number of detainees is estimated to be significantly higher." As the protests across Iran that started last week entered their tenth day, the number of activists who have died has risen to at least 29, the Human Rights Activists News Agency reported on Tuesday morning.





Iran offers citizens $7 monthly payments as protests spiral over economic crisis: report. Spokeswoman Fatameh Mohajerani says measure aims to preserve purchasing power. Iran’s government has said its citizens will be given a monthly payment equivalent to about $7 to ease economic pressures as protests spread across the country, according to reports. The announcement was reported to have been made on Monday by the government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, on Iranian State TV. She said the measure was aimed at "preserving households' purchasing power, controlling inflation and ensuring food security," per The New York Times.





Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei plans to flee to Russia if security team fails, turns on him as regime gripped by unrest. Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reportedly plans to escape to Moscow if his security team falters or turns on him amid ongoing unrest in his country featuring protesters chanting for his death. Khamenei, 86, will catch a flight with his inner circle, including roughly 20 aides and members of his family, if the Islamic Republic’s army is overwhelmed by the swelling protests — or if the security forces decide to defect, an intelligence source told the Times.





75 homeless camps in DC cleared by US Park Police since Trump’s ‘Safe and Beautiful’ executive order.





