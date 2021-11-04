Replacement Theology Is At The Root Of Religious Anti-Semitism

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The whole basis and foundation of both #Christianity and #Islam is that they either are the replacement or improvement of #Judaism, therefore Judaism and those who follow it are less than and worthy of disdain. There is a divide now because of the State of Israel rising up and #Jews becoming stronger. This happening threatens the whole validity and existence of both religions and the reason for the increase in anti-Semitism.
✳️Sources used for this video:
✔️https://www.sefaria.org.il/Sanhedrin.43a?lang=bi
✔️https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesus_in_the_Talmud
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