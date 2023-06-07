Medvedev: It's Time Russia Crushes Ukraine

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev posted a scathing message on Telegram today urging the Russian government to crush Ukraine. Mr. Medvedev was responding to the destruction of a vital dam that was severely damaged on Monday, resulting in flooding of towns and villages. We will tell you later in today’s TruNews what Mr. Medvedev said.





In other World War 3 news, a Substack blogger revealed that the FBI has worked with Ukraine's intelligence agency to identify the names of American reporters and bloggers who have covered the Russia-Ukraine war from an anti-Ukraine perspective





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/07/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can down the audio version on Apple Books! https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf