Ep. 15 Weapons - Gifts - Discerning of Spirits

The Holy Spirit provides gifts as He wills to people for the benefit of all. In this episode we are going to focus on the third (and last) of the "revelation gifts", Discerning of Spirits.





The Christianity.com websit had this statement about discernment of spirits

The Holy Spirit gives the gift of discernment to enable certain Christians to clearly recognize and distinguish between the influence of God, Satan, the world, and the flesh in a given situation. The church needs those with this gift to warn believers in times of danger or keep them from being led astray by false teaching.” (https://www.christianity.com/wiki/christian-life/the-spiritual-gift-discernment-of-spirits.html)





Podcast time indexes:

00:00:47 Discernment Definitions

00:01:58 Working With Other Gifts

00:04:12 The Flesh

00:09:29 Discerning the World

00:13:45 Discerning Satan or Demons

00:14:50 Personal Examples of a Discerning of Spirits

00:15:02 Demonic attachments

00:16:49 Associating with spirits

00:18:06 The enemy at work

00:21:09 Discerning God





Resources:

Bible Helps article on categories of sins from Galatians 5

https://biblehelpsinc.org/publication/the-works-of-the-flesh









