Ep. 15 Weapons - Gifts - Discerning of Spirits

The Holy Spirit provides gifts as He wills to people for the benefit of all. In this episode we are going to focus on the third (and last) of the "revelation gifts", Discerning of Spirits.
The Christianity.com websit had this statement about discernment of spirits
The Holy Spirit gives the gift of discernment to enable certain Christians to clearly recognize and distinguish between the influence of God, Satan, the world, and the flesh in a given situation. The church needs those with this gift to warn believers in times of danger or keep them from being led astray by false teaching.” (https://www.christianity.com/wiki/christian-life/the-spiritual-gift-discernment-of-spirits.html)
Podcast time indexes:
00:00:47 Discernment Definitions
00:01:58 Working With Other Gifts
00:04:12 The Flesh
00:09:29 Discerning the World
00:13:45 Discerning Satan or Demons
00:14:50 Personal Examples of a Discerning of Spirits
00:15:02 Demonic attachments
00:16:49 Associating with spirits
00:18:06 The enemy at work
00:21:09 Discerning God
Resources:
Bible Helps article on categories of sins from Galatians 5
https://biblehelpsinc.org/publication/the-works-of-the-flesh
About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:
Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!
Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/
About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/
