Incapacitating, underground traps!
Greekinsider
71 Subscribers
490 views
Published 19 hours ago

Ingenious dangerous underground foot traps, made from bamboo sticks, completely undetectable, designed to injure and incapacitate enemy invading soldiers. They were so effective and debilitating that the UN banned their use globally! A Vietnamese Guide demonstrates simple but devastating traps the Viet Cong used to make, in a local museum.

Keywords
vietnamtrapsbamboo

