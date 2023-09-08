Incapacitating, underground traps!

Ingenious dangerous underground foot traps, made from bamboo sticks, completely undetectable, designed to injure and incapacitate enemy invading soldiers. They were so effective and debilitating that the UN banned their use globally! A Vietnamese Guide demonstrates simple but devastating traps the Viet Cong used to make, in a local museum.
