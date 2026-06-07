After new Israeli strikes, Iranian fired at least 12 ballistic missiles at northern Israel

Prior to this response by Iran, further below on Israel strikes that came first.

💥🇱🇧 Israeli strike on Beirut's Dahiyeh carried out with full US green light.



Israeli Channel 15 reports that Zionist regime officials informed Washington before launching the attack on southern Beirut.

"Israel's attack on Beirut was not coordinated with us and I'm not happy about it."

— President Trump.

Trump has urged Iran to stop striking Israel and sign a deal, according to Fox News journalist Trey Yingst.

Video description:

Waves of strikes📝

"and already got revenge on everyone"



After the initial launches, new volleys followed. According to Israeli media, Iranian forces fired at least 12 ballistic missiles at northern Israel, with some launches coming from Tabriz and Isfahan. Israel already reported a second missile barrage within just 15 minutes.



➡️In parallel, Tehran began officially framing the events as a retaliatory operation. The command of the "Khatam al-Anbiya" headquarters stated that the attack was a response to strikes on Dahiyeh and southern Lebanon, and further Israeli actions will lead to "more devastating" strikes.



➡️The IRGC stated that the target of the strikes was Ramat David airbase. It is separately emphasized that in case of repeated attacks, the geography of retaliatory actions could expand — up to "all American and Israeli targets in the region".



➡️Almost simultaneously, Walla reported that Israelis requested permission from the USA for strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. After this, explosions allegedly thundered in the area of Tabriz airport, but it is possible that this could be the work of air defense.



➡️"Kataib Hezbollah" stated that any direct intervention by Washington's leadership in support of Israel will result in American bases and interests in Iraq and the region being considered as legitimate targets for strikes.



❗️IRNA published footage of how the missile attack on Haifa is announced right during a mass event in Dovlatabad. Tehran clearly intends to use this current exchange of strikes as part of a domestic media campaign as well.

#Lebanon #Israel #Iran

🧨 @rybar_mena — on Middle Eastern chaos with love

Adding, found posted before this - on Israel strikes

The Israelis have again violated the ceasefire by striking Ad-Dahieh — the historic center of Hezbollah. The impact on the southern suburb of Beirut was the first since the so-called ceasefire began.



Israeli media report that the strike was carried out by American-guided aerial bombs of the GBU type from two combat aircraft. Sources in the Israeli government claimed that the strike hit an allegedly empty Hezbollah headquarters and that it had more of a warning character rather than being aimed at eliminating any of the movement's leaders.



❗️It is quite possible that this attack is yet another provocation against Iran. If successful, it could help resume the war, which Israeli authorities very much want. And judging by the retaliatory response from Tehran, which promised "devastating" strikes on Israel tonight, the move clearly paid off.

Adding, after the Israeli strikes, mentioned:

After strikes on Ad-Dakhieh and promises from Tehran of a "devastating response," Iranian missiles flew over the north of Israel for the first time since April last night. Sirens went off in Haifa, Tiberias and other areas in the north of the country, and footage of Israeli interceptors working and explosions over Haifa are circulating online.



According to Israeli media, at least four missiles were launched from Iran. The IDF announced preparations for "incoming fire" several hours before the attack, and one of Israel's senior officials directly called the launches a declaration of the resumption of war .



🖍Meanwhile, neighboring countries were clearly preparing for the worst: Qatar closed its airspace almost simultaneously. After the strike on Beirut, they expected a much more powerful response.



📌It seems that in Tehran they decided to immediately make it clear that the story with the strike on Ad-Dakhieh won't end just like that. Which means the current exchange of strikes could well quickly go beyond another "limited response."

Adding:

AIRSPACE CLOSURES:



🇮🇶 Iraq: Complete national airspace closure

🇸🇾 Syria: Southern airspace closed

🇮🇷 Iran: Western airspace shut down