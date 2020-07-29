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Yoho sets record straight on AOC, socialists
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20 views • July 29, 2020
Congressman Ted Yoho shares an in-depth take on his reported altercation with colleague Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the claims that were made in Congress and in the media, accusations that he used foul language, what he feels about the policies promoted by lawmakers such as Ocasio-Cortez, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Bob Sellers
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