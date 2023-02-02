Executive Order 14067 (Quietly Signed) Explained In 9 Minutes - w/ Catherine Austin Fitts, Robert Kiyosaki, Maajid Usman Nawaz, Joe Rogan

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Truths Unlimited

See Breitbart Article: Biden’s Executive Order a Direct Threat to the Dollar: On March 9, 2022, President Biden quietly signed Executive Order 14067.

Buried inside this order is a sinister provision that could give the government unprecedented control over your money and freedom.

In fact, this provision sets the stage for:

Legal government surveillance of all U.S. citizens

Total control over your bank accounts and purchases

And the ability to silence all dissenting voices for good

It’s no wonder Fox News recently called this “a deeply troubling development.”

Still, most Americans have never even heard of Executive Order 14067.

That’s why today, Jim Rickards – a world-renowned economist and former advisor to both the CIA and the Pentagon – has just sounded the alarm on this troubling new development.

In his critical new presentation, he reveals the shocking truth about Biden’s Executive Order…

And why it’s a direct threat to the freedom of every single American citizen.

In fact, according to Mr. Rickards, this order could mean the end of the U.S. dollar as we know it.

“We’re in for a major upheaval of the U.S. dollar,” he says.

“In fact, I predict the 3rd Great Dollar Earthquake has already started…

“The first was Roosevelt confiscating private gold in 1934…

“The second was Nixon abandoning the gold standard in 1971…

“Now,” he says, “Biden’s plan could pave the way for ‘retiring’ the U.S. dollar – and replacing it with this disturbing new alternative.”

And this is NOT some far-off pipe dream.

This is happening right now.

“Executive Order 14067 already gives President Biden unprecedented power over the future of the U.S. dollar,” he says. “And sadly, most Americans will be completely caught off guard by it.”

That’s why Mr. Rickards just released this new must-see presentation, which explains – in detail – how you can prepare for this critical event NOW…

Including 4 simple steps you can take TODAY to actually profit from the fallout.

=========

Executive Order 14067 | Explained In 9 Minutes (Featuring Catherine Austin Fitts, Robert Kiyosaki, Maajid Usman Nawaz, Joe Rogan, etc.)

Video Source: https://rumble.com/v1ksvbv-executive-order-14067-explained-in-9-minutes.html

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at thrivetimeshow.locals.com!

What Is Executive Order 14067? Does the Central Bank Digital Currency / Programmable Currency / Mark of the Beast / Social Credit Score System Begin On December 13th 2022?

Is Biden Planning On Removing the Cash In America Beginning On December 13th 2022? https://www.wnd.com/2022/08/biden-planning-protect-us-cash-beginning-dec-13/

What Is Executive Order 14067? Why Was Executive Order 14067 Signed On March 9th 2022? Does Executive Order 14067 Put the Mark of the Beast Financial System Into Effect On December 13th 2022? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Executive_Order_14067

Eric Trump | EXCLUSIVE Interview Hours After FBI's Mar-a-Lago Trump Raid: Kim Clement Prophecies, "Trump Will Become a Trump", "There's a Man by the Name of Mr. Clark and a Man by the Name of Donald," America ReAwakens!!! - https://rumble.com/v1ffdwt-eric-trump-exclusive-interview-hours-after-fbis-mar-a-lago-trump-raid.html

Yuval Noah Harari | Why Did Yuval Noah Harari Tweet Out This Video On July 29th 2022? - https://rumble.com/v1fe3ch-yuval-noah-harari-why-did-yuval-noah-harari-tweet-out-this-video-on-july-29.html

Why Did Prince Charles Say, "We Have to Reduce the Emissions Urgently. We Need a Vast Military Style Campaign. With TRILLIONS At HIS Disposal Far Beyond Global GDP?" - ​​https://rumble.com/v1ezncf-climate-emergency-prince-charles-we-have-to.html



