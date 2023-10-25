"We are the #Guardians of #Humanity and our Light obliterates the darkness of evil." - Pascal Najadi 2023 - Oct 19, 2023 from Geneva, Switzerland

Cutting off the Head of the Snake: Swiss Banker Pascal Najadi Calls on Swiss Authorities to Arrest People Behind the Release of “Bioweapon” COVID-19 Shot in New Documentary.



In a bold new documentary titled “Cutting off the Head of the Snake,” Pascal Najadi, a former Swiss banker, and Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, a seasoned health expert from Geneva, delve into the dark underbelly of global organizations headquartered in the serene city of Geneva, Switzerland.





Pascal Najadi is a retired Swiss business banker whose job was to advise countries and heads of state on the financial direction of the country.





Najadi was responsible for the resignation of the Swiss president after he filed a criminal lawsuit at the high Supreme Court of Switzerland against Alain Berset. He accused Berset of making false statements surrounding the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines.





Najadi was the son of the late Hussain Najadi who was assassinated in 2013 and reportedly was the co-founder of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Najadi revealed his father’s disdain for the WEF, which led to his departure from the organization in the early 1980s, leaving Klaus Schwab at the helm.





“Everything evil in the world related to democide unfortunately comes from Geneva,” Najadi said.





“You have WHO in Geneva, you have GAVI, then you have the WEF (the World Economic Forum), which my father was a co-founder and left Klaus Schwab out of disgust in the early eighty’s that has diplomatic immunity.





“I, as a Swiss citizen right here, now declare that the WEF is not eligible anymore for diplomatic immunity,” Najabi said.





He urges the Swiss authorities to arrest those responsible for advocating a “global humanity injection by a bioweapon,” implicating big pharma, big tech, Bill Gates, and other entities both he and his mother are victims of this grand scheme.





“I call on the Swiss authorities and security to arrest those people immediately.”





“Why? The WEF, WHO, GAVI, Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Bill Gates all advocated a global humanity injection by a bioweapon injecting nanolipids into 5.7 billion people. And we Swiss are hosting them. That’s terrible. We cannot tolerate any entity that promotes poison to be injected into humanity. But you have done it. I’m the victim. I’m dying from it, and my mother, too. It’s a democide and will be judged. It will be corrected in the name of humanity,” he said.





Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, on the other hand, discusses a syndrome affecting not just Geneva, but the United Nations as well. She mentions a palpable fear among the people, leading to a silence that she believes is detrimental to global awareness and action.





Dr. Stuckelberger points out the immunity granted to the Global Alliance for Vaccine Immunization (GAVI) by the Swiss government, urging individuals to look up this information in the Swiss database, terming the situation as a coup d’état.





“We are trying to build a ‘We the People’ movement that is very global, something completely different. But what is going on in Geneva is the opposite.”





